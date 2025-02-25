Gonzaga visits Stewart and Santa Clara

Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-8, 12-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (19-10, 11-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays Gonzaga after Carlos Stewart scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 109-79 win over the Washington State Cougars.

The Broncos have gone 11-3 at home. Santa Clara is 27th in college basketball averaging 10.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.6% from downtown. Adama Bal leads the team averaging 2.4 makes while shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 12-4 in conference play. Gonzaga is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Santa Clara averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga has shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bal is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Broncos. Stewart is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11 points, 9.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Graham Ike is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.