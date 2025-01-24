Gonzaga visits Portland following Mackinnon’s 43-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-6, 5-2 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-14, 2-6 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Gonzaga after Max Mackinnon scored 43 points in Portland’s 92-82 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Pilots have gone 6-5 at home. Portland is 5-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in conference games. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 19.4 assists. Ryan Nembhard paces the Bulldogs with 9.7.

Portland is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Gonzaga allows to opponents. Gonzaga scores 8.3 more points per game (88.4) than Portland gives up (80.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: A.Rapp is averaging 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Pilots. Mackinnon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nolan Hickman averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Graham Ike is averaging 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 88.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.