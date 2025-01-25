Gonzaga visits Portland following Mackinnon’s 43-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-6, 5-2 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-14, 2-6 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -25; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Gonzaga after Max Mackinnon scored 43 points in Portland’s 92-82 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Pilots are 6-5 in home games. Portland is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 against conference opponents. Gonzaga is fifth in the WCC allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Portland’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Portland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.Rapp is averaging 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Pilots. Mackinnon is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Graham Ike is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Ryan Nembhard is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 88.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.