Gonzaga takes on Oregon State in WCC Tournament

Oregon State Beavers (17-15, 13-8 WCC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-9, 17-3 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga faces Oregon State in the WCC Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in WCC games is 17-3, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference play. Gonzaga scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Beavers are 13-8 in WCC play. Oregon State is the leader in the WCC giving up just 61.8 points per game while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 62.9 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 64.6 Gonzaga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Turner is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 assists. Yvonne Ejim is shooting 48.1% and averaging 19.8 points over the past 10 games.

AJ Marotte is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 11.3 points. Kelsey Rees is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 67.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Beavers: 8-2, averaging 66.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

