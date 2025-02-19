Gonzaga faces Saint Mary’s (CA), aims for 14th straight win

Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-12, 9-7 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-8, 14-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga heads into a matchup against Saint Mary’s (CA) as winners of 13 games in a row.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 in home games. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Yvonne Ejim averaging 5.9.

The Gaels are 9-7 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 4-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Gonzaga makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 62.8 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 65.3 Gonzaga allows.

The Bulldogs and Gaels face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ejim is averaging 21.6 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 14 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Emily Foy averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Maia Jones is averaging 11.8 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 69.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.