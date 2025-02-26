Gonzaga faces Pacific, looks for 8th straight road win

Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-9, 15-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (13-15, 9-9 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga will try to keep its seven-game road win streak alive when the Bulldogs face Pacific.

The Tigers have gone 8-5 in home games. Pacific has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 15-3 in WCC play. Gonzaga is second in the WCC scoring 68.4 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Pacific’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Pacific allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Smith is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals. Anaya James is averaging 13.7 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Allie Turner averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Yvonne Ejim is shooting 49.4% and averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 68.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.