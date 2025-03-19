Gonzaga Bulldogs take on Georgia Bulldogs in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Georgia Bulldogs (20-12, 8-11 SEC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-8, 16-4 WCC)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Gonzaga plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Georgia.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are 16-4 against WCC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Gonzaga is first in the WCC with 19.7 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 9.8.

The Georgia Bulldogs’ record in SEC games is 8-11. Georgia has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Georgia gives up. Georgia has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, while averaging 11 points. Graham Ike is averaging 16 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Asa Newell is averaging 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Georgia Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gonzaga Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Georgia Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.