Gonsalves leads Utah Tech against Abilene Christian after 25-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-13, 1-6 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-16, 2-5 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech hosts Abilene Christian after Noa Gonsalves scored 25 points in Utah Tech’s 73-71 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Trailblazers are 5-3 in home games. Utah Tech ranks eighth in the WAC with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Beon Riley averaging 5.3.

The Wildcats are 1-6 against conference opponents. Abilene Christian is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah Tech scores 69.7 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 71.3 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 69.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 75.4 Utah Tech gives up to opponents.

The Trailblazers and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonsalves is averaging 14.2 points for the Trailblazers. Riley is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Quion Williams is averaging 13.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 12.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.