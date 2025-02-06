Gonsalves leads Utah Tech against Abilene Christian after 25-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-13, 1-6 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-16, 2-5 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -1; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech faces Abilene Christian after Noa Gonsalves scored 25 points in Utah Tech’s 73-71 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Trailblazers are 5-3 on their home court. Utah Tech is eighth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 29.6 rebounds. Beon Riley leads the Trailblazers with 7.9 boards.

The Wildcats are 1-6 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian gives up 71.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Utah Tech is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian’s 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Utah Tech has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

The Trailblazers and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonsalves is averaging 14.2 points for the Trailblazers. Riley is averaging 12 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hunter Jack Madden is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.9 points. Quion Williams is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.