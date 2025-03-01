Gonsalves and Utah Tech host Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (13-14, 6-7 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-22, 2-11 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech faces Cal Baptist after Noa Gonsalves scored 24 points in Utah Tech’s 82-75 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers are 5-6 on their home court. Utah Tech is 2-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lancers have gone 6-7 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist ranks eighth in the WAC shooting 31.2% from 3-point range.

Utah Tech is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Utah Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonsalves is averaging 14.7 points for the Trailblazers. Hakim Byrd is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 20 points and 3.2 assists for the Lancers. Kendal Coleman is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 72.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.