Golembiewski and Colgate host Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-16, 3-11 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (20-7, 10-4 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on Loyola (MD) after Taylor Golembiewski scored 20 points in Colgate’s 76-72 victory over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Raiders are 11-2 in home games. Colgate averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 18-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Greyhounds have gone 3-11 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) allows 59.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Colgate’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

The Raiders and Greyhounds face off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anne Bair is averaging 12.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raiders. Golembiewski is averaging 14.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games.

Laura Salmeron is averaging 13.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Greyhounds. Koi Sims is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 54.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.