Glenn leads Florida Atlantic against UTSA after 20-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (9-10, 3-4 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-10, 3-4 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on UTSA after Kaleb Glenn scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 77-64 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Owls have gone 4-3 in home games. Florida Atlantic is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Roadrunners have gone 3-4 against AAC opponents. UTSA has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

Florida Atlantic’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 79.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the 77.5 Florida Atlantic allows to opponents.

The Owls and Roadrunners face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is averaging 11 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Owls. Tre Carroll is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jonnivius Smith is averaging 7.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Roadrunners. Damari Monsanto is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 82.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.