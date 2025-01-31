Glancey leads Northern Arizona against Northern Colorado after 28-point showing

Northern Colorado Bears (9-10, 2-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (16-5, 7-1 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Northern Colorado after Sophie Glancey scored 28 points in Northern Arizona’s 106-76 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Lumberjacks are 7-1 on their home court. Northern Arizona is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 2-6 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky giving up 58.2 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

Northern Arizona scores 81.0 points, 22.8 more per game than the 58.2 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Northern Arizona gives up.

The Lumberjacks and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glancey is averaging 17.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Lumberjacks. Taylor Feldman is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tatum West is scoring 10.3 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bears. London Gamble is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 53.5 points, 25.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.