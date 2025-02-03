Glancey and Northern Arizona host Weber State

Weber State Wildcats (8-11, 5-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (17-5, 8-1 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts Weber State after Sophie Glancey scored 22 points in Northern Arizona’s 68-52 win over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks have gone 8-1 in home games. Northern Arizona is first in the Big Sky with 16.0 assists per game led by Leia Beattie averaging 3.8.

The Wildcats are 5-4 against conference opponents. Weber State is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Northern Arizona averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Weber State allows. Weber State averages 65.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 72.3 Northern Arizona gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beattie is averaging 10 points and 3.8 assists for the Lumberjacks. Glancey is averaging 18 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

Lanae Billy is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.6 points. Taylor Smith is averaging 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.