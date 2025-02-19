Givens and the Nevada Wolf Pack take on conference foe San Diego State

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-16, 6-8 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (18-9, 7-7 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes San Diego State and Nevada meet on Wednesday.

The Aztecs have gone 8-5 at home. San Diego State is fifth in the MWC in rebounding with 31.7 rebounds. Cali Clark paces the Aztecs with 8.2 boards.

The Wolf Pack are 6-8 in MWC play. Nevada is eighth in the MWC with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Lexie Givens averaging 6.6.

San Diego State averages 68.8 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 65.9 Nevada allows. Nevada has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The Aztecs and Wolf Pack meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Sheffey is averaging 10.8 points for the Aztecs. Kim Villalobos is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Izzy Sullivan averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Givens is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.