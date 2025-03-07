Gilyard leads Manhattan against Siena after 21-point game

Siena Saints (14-16, 9-10 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (16-12, 11-8 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on Siena after Masiah Gilyard scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 90-74 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Jaspers have gone 8-5 in home games. Manhattan has a 5-4 record in one-possession games.

The Saints are 9-10 in conference matchups. Siena is 8-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Manhattan scores 76.3 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 71.7 Siena allows. Siena averages 72.3 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 74.7 Manhattan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Sydnor is averaging 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Justice Shoats is averaging 16 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Saints. Gavin Doty is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.