Gilyard and Manhattan host Iona

Manhattan Jaspers (13-10, 8-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (11-15, 8-7 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Iona after Masiah Gilyard scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 80-67 win against the Fairfield Stags.

The Gaels have gone 5-6 in home games. Iona is third in the MAAC with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Yaphet Moundi averaging 6.3.

The Jaspers are 8-6 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan has a 5-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iona scores 68.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 75.5 Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Iona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is averaging 16.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Gaels. Luke Jungers is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Will Sydnor is scoring 15.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.