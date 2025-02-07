Gillus, Lehigh Mountain Hawks to host Rogers and the American Eagles

American Eagles (14-10, 8-3 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-13, 4-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cam Gillus and Lehigh host Matt Rogers and American in Patriot League play Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 7-3 in home games. Lehigh is fourth in the Patriot League scoring 70.6 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 8-3 against Patriot League opponents. American ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 12.5 assists per game led by Elijah Stephens averaging 3.8.

Lehigh averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.8 per game American gives up. American averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Lehigh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Whitney-Sidney is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Gillus is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stephens is averaging 11 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Rogers is averaging 17.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.