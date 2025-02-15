Gillus, Lehigh Mountain Hawks take on the Holy Cross Crusaders

Holy Cross Crusaders (12-14, 4-9 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-15, 4-9 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cam Gillus and Lehigh host Max Green and Holy Cross in Patriot League action.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 7-4 in home games. Lehigh is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Crusaders are 4-9 in conference matchups. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 29.3 rebounds per game led by Joe Nugent averaging 5.5.

Lehigh averages 70.3 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 70.7 Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Whitney-Sidney is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nugent averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Green is shooting 42.0% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.