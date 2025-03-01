Gibbons leads Navy against Loyola (MD) after 23-point showing

Navy Midshipmen (17-10, 9-7 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-18, 3-13 Patriot)

Baltimore; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits Loyola (MD) after Mary Gibbons scored 23 points in Navy’s 88-60 win over the American Eagles.

The Greyhounds are 5-7 in home games. Loyola (MD) is eighth in the Patriot scoring 56.8 points while shooting 41.3% from the field.

The Midshipmen are 9-7 against Patriot opponents. Navy is seventh in the Patriot allowing 61.7 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Loyola (MD) makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Navy has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Navy’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Loyola (MD) has given up to its opponents (41.1%).

The Greyhounds and Midshipmen square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Salmeron is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 13.6 points and 1.7 steals. Koi Sims is averaging 9.4 points and 9.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Zanai Barnett-Gay is averaging 19.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Midshipmen. Julianna Almeida is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 52.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

