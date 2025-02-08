Gibb, BYU Cougars to visit Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor Bears

BYU Cougars (12-10, 3-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (19-5, 9-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays Baylor in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Bears have gone 12-1 at home. Baylor is fifth in college basketball with 19.8 assists per game. Jada Walker leads the Bears averaging 5.6.

The Cougars are 3-8 against Big 12 opponents. BYU has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Baylor makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). BYU averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Baylor allows.

The Bears and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bears. Sarah Andrews is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Delaney Gibb is shooting 46.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Cougars. Kemery Martin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.