Gibb and BYU host No. 11 TCU

BYU Cougars (12-11, 3-9 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (22-3, 10-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays No. 11 TCU after Delaney Gibb scored 21 points in BYU’s 83-71 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs are 16-0 in home games. TCU is third in the Big 12 scoring 79.0 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Cougars are 3-9 against Big 12 opponents. BYU scores 68.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

TCU makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). BYU scores 12.0 more points per game (68.9) than TCU gives up (56.9).

The Horned Frogs and Cougars face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Van Lith is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.9 points for the Horned Frogs. Madison Conner is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gibb averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Emma Calvert is shooting 55.4% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

