Gibb and BYU host Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (15-12, 5-11 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (13-14, 4-12 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on Kansas after Delaney Gibb scored 25 points in BYU’s 85-73 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Cougars are 8-6 in home games. BYU ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 15.3 assists per game led by Gibb averaging 4.1.

The Jayhawks have gone 5-11 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

BYU averages 67.7 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 67.5 Kansas allows. Kansas averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than BYU allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Calvert is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Gibb is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

S’Mya Nichols is scoring 19.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Jayhawks: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

