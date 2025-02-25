Gibb and BYU host Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (15-12, 5-11 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (13-14, 4-12 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on Kansas after Delaney Gibb scored 25 points in BYU’s 85-73 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Cougars are 8-6 on their home court. BYU averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jayhawks are 5-11 in Big 12 play. Kansas ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

BYU is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Kansas allows to opponents. Kansas has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The Cougars and Jayhawks meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibb is averaging 17.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Emma Calvert is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Elle Evans is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 14 points. S’Mya Nichols is averaging 16.7 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Jayhawks: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

