Giants quarterback Daniel Jones out for the season with torn ACL in right knee

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a torn ACL in his right knee and is going to miss the rest of the season.

Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones had an MRI Monday and it showed the season-ending injury.

The second-year coach had no information on when surgery would take place or whether any other parts of the knee were hurt.

Daboll said he saw Jones on Monday and gave him a hug. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft was meeting with team doctors to talk about treatment and he was not immediately available for comment.

Jones, who was returning to the lineup after missing three games with a neck injury, was hurt on the final play of the first quarter on a non-contact injury while looking for a receiver downfield. His right knee gave out.

Jones was examined in the medical tent between quarters, did a little running on the sideline and convinced the coaches and medical staff he could go back in. On the first play of the second quarter, he dropped back and his knee gave out again. He left the field in the 30-6 loss to Las Vegas and did not return.

Tommy DeVito, who was promoted from the practice squad this week with backup Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve with a rib cage injury, finished up.

Taylor will miss the next three games on injured reserve. That leaves DeVito, an undrafted rookie, and veteran Matt Barkley, a recent practice squad signing who wasn’t available Sunday because the Giants did not promote him for the game, to play quarterback, unless New York signs someone else.

Daboll said he was going to meet with general manager Joe Schoen later Monday to talk about the quarterback position. He said he was planning to get DeVito ready for a game Sunday against Dallas. The Cowboys beat the Giants 40-0 in the season opener.

DeVito was 15 of 20 for 175 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions Sunday. He made his NFL debut the week before against the Jets after Taylor was hurt.

