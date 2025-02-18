Giannaros, Boston University Terriers square off against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Boston University Terriers (9-16, 2-11 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-15, 3-10 Patriot)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Koi Sims and Loyola (MD) host Alex Giannaros and Boston University in Patriot play.

The Greyhounds have gone 5-6 in home games. Loyola (MD) is second in the Patriot with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sims averaging 3.7.

The Terriers are 2-11 in Patriot play. Boston University ranks fifth in the Patriot scoring 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Anete Adler averaging 16.0.

Loyola (MD) scores 58.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 64.8 Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.2 per game Loyola (MD) gives up.

The Greyhounds and Terriers square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Salmeron is averaging 14.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Greyhounds. Sims is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Giannaros is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 13.2 points. Adler is shooting 55.9% and averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Terriers: 1-9, averaging 55.9 points, 23.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

