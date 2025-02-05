Gherezgher leads Northern Kentucky against Cleveland State after 22-point outing

Cleveland State Vikings (17-6, 11-1 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-13, 5-7 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -1.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on Cleveland State after Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 84-75 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Norse are 8-5 in home games. Northern Kentucky is ninth in the Horizon League in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Trey Robinson paces the Norse with 6.2 boards.

The Vikings have gone 11-1 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 74.2 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Norse. Josh Dilling is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tevin Smith is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Vikings: 10-0, averaging 78.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

