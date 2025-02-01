Georgia visits Youngblood and No. 4 Alabama

Georgia Bulldogs (15-6, 3-5 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (18-3, 7-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -12.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama hosts Georgia after Chris Youngblood scored 23 points in Alabama’s 88-84 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide have gone 9-1 at home. Alabama is 17-3 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 3-5 in SEC play. Georgia averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Alabama averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Georgia allows. Georgia averages 76.1 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 78.8 Alabama gives up.

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Asa Newell is shooting 56.2% and averaging 15.2 points for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 91.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.