Georgia visits Texas after Johnson’s 39-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (17-11, 5-10 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (16-12, 5-10 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Georgia after Tre Johnson scored 39 points in Texas’ 86-81 overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Longhorns are 11-5 on their home court. Texas is ninth in the SEC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Arthur Kaluma averaging 6.1.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-10 against SEC opponents. Georgia averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Texas makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Georgia averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Texas allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 20.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Longhorns. Kadin Shedrick is averaging 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

Asa Newell is averaging 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.