Georgia visits No. 5 Florida after Richard’s 22-point outing

Georgia Bulldogs (14-5, 2-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (17-2, 4-2 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Florida plays Georgia after Will Richard scored 22 points in Florida’s 70-69 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gators are 9-1 on their home court. Florida is fourth in college basketball with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Condon averaging 4.9.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-4 against SEC opponents. Georgia averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Florida makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Georgia averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Florida allows.

The Gators and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 17.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Gators. Alijah Martin is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Asa Newell is shooting 57.5% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

