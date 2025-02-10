Georgia visits No. 10 Texas A&M after Payne’s 20-point outing

Georgia Bulldogs (16-8, 4-7 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (18-5, 7-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas A&M takes on Georgia after Pharrel Payne scored 20 points in Texas A&M’s 67-64 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Aggies are 10-1 on their home court. Texas A&M ranks second in the SEC in team defense, giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 4-7 in conference games. Georgia ranks ninth in the SEC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Asa Newell averaging 6.7.

Texas A&M averages 75.0 points, 7.6 more per game than the 67.4 Georgia allows. Georgia averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Texas A&M gives up.

The Aggies and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 14.7 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Dakota Leffew is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.7 points. Newell is averaging 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.