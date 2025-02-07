Georgia Tech visits Virginia after Ames’ 27-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-12, 5-7 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (11-12, 4-8 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia takes on Georgia Tech after Dai Dai Ames scored 27 points in Virginia’s 73-57 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-5 at home. Virginia ranks second in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-7 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Virginia averages 63.7 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 73.7 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Yellow Jackets meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Rohde is averaging 8.9 points and four assists for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Lance Terry averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Duncan Powell is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 26.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.