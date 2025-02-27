Georgia Tech visits Suarez and Cal

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-7, 9-7 ACC) at California Golden Bears (22-7, 10-6 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Georgia Tech after Marta Suarez scored 20 points in Cal’s 87-84 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Golden Bears are 14-1 in home games. Cal ranks seventh in the ACC with 15.1 assists per game led by Kayla Williams averaging 4.2.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-7 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech averages 18.4 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Tonie Morgan with 5.7.

Cal scores 73.6 points, 10.6 more per game than the 63.0 Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Cal allows.

The Golden Bears and Yellow Jackets match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 11.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Bears. Ioanna Krimili is averaging 14.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games.

Morgan is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Kara Dunn is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

