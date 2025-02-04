Georgia Tech visits Clemson after Hunter’s 20-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-12, 4-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-4, 10-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -13.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts Georgia Tech after Chase Hunter scored 20 points in Clemson’s 68-58 victory against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Tigers have gone 11-1 in home games. Clemson is seventh in the ACC scoring 77.0 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-7 in conference games. Georgia Tech is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Clemson makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Ian Schieffelin is averaging 12.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Lance Terry averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Javian McCollum is averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.