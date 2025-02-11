Georgia Tech faces Stanford after George’s 20-point showing

Stanford Cardinal (16-8, 8-5 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-13, 5-8 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Stanford after Naithan George scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 75-61 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 10-5 in home games. Georgia Tech ranks sixth in the ACC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 5.5.

The Cardinal have gone 8-5 against ACC opponents. Stanford ranks eighth in the ACC with 14.1 assists per game led by Jaylen Blakes averaging 5.0.

Georgia Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 75.7 points per game, 1.9 more than the 73.8 Georgia Tech gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 12.1 points and 6.3 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Duncan Powell is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Blakes is averaging 14.6 points, five assists and 1.9 steals for the Cardinal. Maxime Raynaud is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.