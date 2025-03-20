Georgia suspends WR Tuggle and OL Easley following Tuggle’s arrest on speeding and reckless driving

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia sophomore wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and freshman offensive lineman Marques Easley were suspended indefinitely from all team activities on Thursday after Tuggle’s arrest for speeding and reckless driving.

Athens-Clarke County Jail records show Tuggle was arrested early Thursday on misdemeanor charges of speeding and reckless driving. Tuggle was released after posting bond.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported Easley was involved in a vehicle crash on Monday night.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has said he has struggled to find ways to convince his players to avoid speeding and reckless driving.

A crash killed a player and a recruiting staffer in January 2023, shortly after the team celebrated its second straight national championship. Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the crash that occurred while LeCroy and defensive tackle Jalen Carter were racing.

Running back Trevor Etienne missed last season’s opener against Clemson and cornerback Daniel Harris also was held out of a game last season following driving-related arrests.

Tuggle’s arrest is the first known driving incident involving a Georgia player that resulted in charges this season. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Easley’s crash is still being investigated.

Tuggle caught three passes for 34 yards in the 2024 season and was projected for a more prominent role in 2025.

In a two-sentence statement, Georgia said there would be no further comment on the suspensions.

