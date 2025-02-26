Georgia State visits Amenhauser and Coastal Carolina

Georgia State Panthers (13-16, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-20, 2-14 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces Georgia State after Noah Amenhauser scored 24 points in Coastal Carolina’s 83-66 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Chanticleers have gone 5-7 in home games. Coastal Carolina has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 8-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State ranks third in the Sun Belt with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Nicholas McMullen averaging 9.8.

Coastal Carolina’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Coastal Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Battle is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Chanticleers. Amenhauser is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Cesare Edwards is averaging 16.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 1-9, averaging 62.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.