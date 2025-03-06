Georgia State Panthers and Georgia Southern Eagles meet in Sun Belt Tournament

Georgia Southern Eagles (16-17, 8-12 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia State Panthers (15-15, 8-10 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State and Georgia Southern square off in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Panthers are 8-10 against Sun Belt opponents and 7-5 in non-conference play. Georgia State is ninth in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Eagles are 8-12 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Georgia State is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Georgia State allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Williams is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.9 points. Mikyla Tolivert is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

Nicole Gwynn is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Leah Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 24.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 12.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.