Georgia State hosts Marshall following Hayes’ 29-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (9-18, 4-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (14-13, 7-8 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits Georgia State after Aislynn Hayes scored 29 points in Marshall’s 76-58 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Panthers are 9-6 on their home court. Georgia State gives up 67.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Thundering Herd are 4-11 in conference matchups. Marshall averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 7-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Georgia State is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall has shot at a 38.2% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 38.3% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Williams averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Mikyla Tolivert is shooting 39.1% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

Hayes is averaging 16.8 points for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.