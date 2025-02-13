Georgia State hosts Leggett and South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (5-18, 1-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (12-12, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Georgia State after Rachel Leggett scored 22 points in South Alabama’s 73-68 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Panthers are 7-5 on their home court. Georgia State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars are 1-11 against conference opponents. South Alabama is 2-13 against opponents with a winning record.

Georgia State is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 42.5% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama has shot at a 38.0% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

The Panthers and Jaguars square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikyla Tolivert is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Leggett is shooting 55.0% and averaging 12.1 points for the Jaguars. Amyria Walker is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 12.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.