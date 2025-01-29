Georgia State faces Old Dominion for conference matchup

Georgia State Panthers (9-11, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (14-7, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mikyla Tolivert and Georgia State take on En’Dya Buford and Old Dominion in Sun Belt play.

The Monarchs have gone 8-3 at home. Old Dominion has a 6-7 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers are 3-6 in conference games. Georgia State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 12.4 assists per game led by Crystal Henderson averaging 4.7.

Old Dominion is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State averages 66.3 points per game, 4.3 more than the 62.0 Old Dominion allows.

The Monarchs and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 10.6 points. Buford is shooting 44.6% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Patience Williams is averaging 5.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Mya Williams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 12.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.