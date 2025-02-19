Georgia State faces James Madison after Edwards’ 24-point game

Georgia State Panthers (12-15, 7-7 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (17-10, 10-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits James Madison after Cesare Edwards scored 24 points in Georgia State’s 70-65 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Dukes have gone 11-2 in home games. James Madison is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 7-7 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State is 6-15 against opponents over .500.

James Madison scores 72.8 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 78.7 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 6.5 more points per game (75.4) than James Madison allows to opponents (68.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 14.8 points for the Dukes. Bryce Lindsay is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Nicholas McMullen is averaging 10 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.