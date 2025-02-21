Georgia Southern visits Lindsay and James Madison

Georgia Southern Eagles (14-14, 6-9 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (18-10, 11-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts Georgia Southern after Bryce Lindsay scored 23 points in James Madison’s 83-63 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Dukes have gone 12-2 at home. James Madison ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 2.6.

The Eagles have gone 6-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 42.7%.

James Madison is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 43.4% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Dukes. Lindsay is averaging 14.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Adante’ Holiman averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Bradley Douglas is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.