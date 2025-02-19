Georgia Southern visits Appalachian State after Holiman’s 24-point performance

Georgia Southern Eagles (14-13, 6-8 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-10, 9-5 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Appalachian State after Adante’ Holiman scored 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 78-75 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-3 at home. Appalachian State averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 7-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 6-8 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern gives up 76.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Appalachian State scores 68.9 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 76.7 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Appalachian State gives up.

The Mountaineers and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Tate is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mountaineers. CJ Huntley is averaging 14.7 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games.

Bradley Douglas averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Holiman is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.