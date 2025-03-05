Georgia Southern plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the Southern Miss

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-21, 6-13 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern and Southern Miss square off in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 8-10 against Sun Belt teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Georgia Southern is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 6-13 against Sun Belt teams. Southern Miss has a 3-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia Southern is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss averages 71.5 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 76.2 Georgia Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Douglas is averaging 12.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Adante’ Holiman is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Denijay Harris is averaging 16.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.