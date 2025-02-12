Georgia Southern hosts Williams and Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (17-6, 7-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-14, 3-9 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits Georgia Southern after Kristin Williams scored 21 points in Coastal Carolina’s 73-65 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Eagles are 5-5 on their home court.

The Chanticleers have gone 7-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Georgia Southern is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

The Eagles and Chanticleers match up Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Eddings is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.8 points. Indya Green is averaging 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Savannah Brooks is shooting 46.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Chanticleers. Williams is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.