Georgia Southern hosts Speer and Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-9, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-9, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits Georgia Southern after Jalen Speer scored 25 points in Marshall’s 92-79 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Eagles are 7-1 in home games. Georgia Southern is 4-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thundering Herd are 5-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall ranks eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Nate Martin averaging 7.3.

Georgia Southern is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Georgia Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakavieon White is averaging 11.5 points for the Eagles. Bradley Douglas is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Martin is averaging 9.8 points and eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Mikal Dawson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

