Georgia Southern hosts Leggett and South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (5-19, 1-12 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-15, 3-10 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama faces Georgia Southern after Rachel Leggett scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 78-69 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Eagles are 5-6 on their home court. Georgia Southern has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 1-12 in conference games. South Alabama ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Leggett averaging 2.7.

Georgia Southern’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama averages 62.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 65.5 Georgia Southern gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Gwynn is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Indya Green is averaging 12.0 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Leggett is shooting 54.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Jaguars. Amyria Walker is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

