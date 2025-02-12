Georgia Southern hosts James Madison after Freeman’s 23-point performance

James Madison Dukes (15-10, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-12, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits Georgia Southern after Mark Freeman scored 23 points in James Madison’s 72-69 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Eagles have gone 8-2 at home. Georgia Southern gives up 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Dukes are 8-4 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Georgia Southern is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.3% James Madison allows to opponents. James Madison averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Georgia Southern gives up.

The Eagles and Dukes square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Douglas is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.2 points and 1.6 steals. Adante’ Holiman is averaging 17.1 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Freeman is averaging 14 points and 3.2 assists for the Dukes. Bryce Lindsay is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

