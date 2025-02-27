Georgia Southern hosts Georgia State following Hamilton’s 25-point game

Georgia State Panthers (13-17, 8-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (15-15, 7-10 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces Georgia Southern after Jelani Hamilton scored 25 points in Georgia State’s 80-74 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles are 10-3 in home games. Georgia Southern has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers are 8-9 in conference games. Georgia State has a 5-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgia Southern’s average of 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 74.9 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 76.2 Georgia Southern allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adante’ Holiman is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Bradley Douglas is averaging 11.7 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nicholas McMullen is averaging 9.8 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Cesare Edwards is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.